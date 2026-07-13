Site of the new Future Artillery Complex (FAC) at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the facility on July 15, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Justine Barati, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014807
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-YZ466-5888
|PIN:
|271526
|Filename:
|DOD_111842361
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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