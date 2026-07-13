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    Coast Guard rescues 2 from water off Haleiwa

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    The Coast Guard rescued two men after a 10-foot catamaran capsized approximately 11.5 miles off Haleiwa, Hawaii, July 14, 2026. A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point located the men in the water with the capsized vessel, safely hoisted them, and brought them ashore to the air station in Kapolei. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014806
    VIRIN: 260715-G-DV874-1001
    Filename: DOD_111842351
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    HC-130 Hercules
    Haleiwa
    Coast Guard

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