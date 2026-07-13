Coast Guard rescues 2 from water off Haleiwa

The Coast Guard rescued two men after a 10-foot catamaran capsized approximately 11.5 miles off Haleiwa, Hawaii, July 14, 2026. A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point located the men in the water with the capsized vessel, safely hoisted them, and brought them ashore to the air station in Kapolei. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014806
|VIRIN:
|260715-G-DV874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111842351
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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