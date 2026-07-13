Coast Guard rescues 2 from water off Haleiwa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014806" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard rescued two men after a 10-foot catamaran capsized approximately 11.5 miles off Haleiwa, Hawaii, July 14, 2026. A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point located the men in the water with the capsized vessel, safely hoisted them, and brought them ashore to the air station in Kapolei. (U.S. Coast Guard video)