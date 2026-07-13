Date Taken: 07.15.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:57 Category: B-Roll Video ID: 1014805 VIRIN: 260715-A-YZ466-9853 PIN: 171526 Filename: DOD_111842349 Length: 00:00:12 Location: MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US

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This work, Bus takes participants to the location of the groundbreaking for the new Future Artillery complex at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.