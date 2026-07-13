A look at how U.S. Army logistics evolved from early supply lines to today’s Army Sustainment Command, showing the legacy of innovation, global reach, and unwavering support that powers the modern sustainment enterprise.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014804
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-XQ291-6411
|Filename:
|DOD_111842346
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Strength: Historical logistics to ASC, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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