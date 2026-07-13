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    Legacy of Strength: Historical logistics to ASC

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    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A look at how U.S. Army logistics evolved from early supply lines to today’s Army Sustainment Command, showing the legacy of innovation, global reach, and unwavering support that powers the modern sustainment enterprise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014804
    VIRIN: 260715-A-XQ291-6411
    Filename: DOD_111842346
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Legacy of Strength: Historical logistics to ASC, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Sustainment Command
    U.S. Army logistics

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