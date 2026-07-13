Shovels in the dirt prepared to break ground on the new Future Artillery complex at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. (U.S. Army video by Justine Barati, U.S. Army Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014803
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-YZ466-2040
|PIN:
|071526
|Filename:
|DOD_111842343
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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