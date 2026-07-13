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    ASHER Rescue Task Force Training Exercise

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    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Video by Airman Kameron Green 

    19th Airlift Wing

    During an Active Shooter Hostile Event Response exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, 19th Security Forces Squadron and the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron trained alongside instructors to refine the latest integrated response tactics, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 9, 2026. Airmen were placed in a variety of realistic scenarios, including room clearing, search-and-rescue operations, casualty response and movement through smoke-filled environments. Each repetition strengthened confidence, sharpened critical response skills and reinforced the team's ability to protect the installation and those who serve here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014798
    VIRIN: 270715-F-BC369-1001
    Filename: DOD_111842317
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

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    This work, ASHER Rescue Task Force Training Exercise, by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    HerkNation
    Resilience and Readiness
    TeamLittleRock
    Rescue Task Force Training
    Active Shooter Hostile Event Response

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