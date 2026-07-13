ASHER Rescue Task Force Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During an Active Shooter Hostile Event Response exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, 19th Security Forces Squadron and the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron trained alongside instructors to refine the latest integrated response tactics, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 9, 2026. Airmen were placed in a variety of realistic scenarios, including room clearing, search-and-rescue operations, casualty response and movement through smoke-filled environments. Each repetition strengthened confidence, sharpened critical response skills and reinforced the team's ability to protect the installation and those who serve here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)