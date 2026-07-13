ASHER Rescue Task Force Training Exercise

During an Active Shooter Hostile Event Response exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, 19th Security Forces Squadron and the 19th Combat Air Base Squadron trained alongside instructors to refine the latest integrated response tactics, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 9, 2026. Airmen were placed in a variety of realistic scenarios, including room clearing, search-and-rescue operations, casualty response and movement through smoke-filled environments. Each repetition strengthened confidence, sharpened critical response skills and reinforced the team's ability to protect the installation and those who serve here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014798
|VIRIN:
|270715-F-BC369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111842317
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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