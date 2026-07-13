U.S. Coast Guard Members March on Parade Field

U.S. Coast Guard members participate in morning colors July 11, 2025, at USCG Training Center Yorktown. The students are from various schoolhouses on USCG Training Center Yorktown and are training for numerous specialties they will perform in their careers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014797
|VIRIN:
|250711-G-MQ826-9788
|Filename:
|DOD_111842210
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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