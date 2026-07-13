U.S. Coast Guard Members March on Parade Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard members participate in morning colors July 11, 2025, at USCG Training Center Yorktown. The students are from various schoolhouses on USCG Training Center Yorktown and are training for numerous specialties they will perform in their careers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Bryan Myhr)