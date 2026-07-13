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    U.S. Coast Guard Members March on Parade Field

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    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Bryan Myhr 

    U. S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown

    U.S. Coast Guard members participate in morning colors July 11, 2025, at USCG Training Center Yorktown. The students are from various schoolhouses on USCG Training Center Yorktown and are training for numerous specialties they will perform in their careers. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Bryan Myhr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014797
    VIRIN: 250711-G-MQ826-9788
    Filename: DOD_111842210
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    ceremony
    marching
    parade

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