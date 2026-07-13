A newly installed AH-1Z helicopter display at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) serves as a visual reminder of the command's tangible connection to the warfighter. The display highlights the critical role of the H-1 Integrated Weapon Systems Team (IWST) in utilizing strategic industry partnerships and rigorous supply chain management to optimize component availability. By reclaiming reusable parts and coordinating repairs, NAVSUP WSS connects the military-industrial base to the flight line, ensuring Marine Corps aviation remains airborne, lethal, and mission-ready.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014794
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-AI671-8581
|Filename:
|DOD_111842160
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
This work, NAVSUP WSS Unveils AH-1Z Display, Highlighting Supply Chain’s Vital Role in Marine Aviation Readiness, by alexzander johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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