NAVSUP WSS Unveils AH-1Z Display, Highlighting Supply Chain’s Vital Role in Marine Aviation Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A newly installed AH-1Z helicopter display at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) serves as a visual reminder of the command's tangible connection to the warfighter. The display highlights the critical role of the H-1 Integrated Weapon Systems Team (IWST) in utilizing strategic industry partnerships and rigorous supply chain management to optimize component availability. By reclaiming reusable parts and coordinating repairs, NAVSUP WSS connects the military-industrial base to the flight line, ensuring Marine Corps aviation remains airborne, lethal, and mission-ready.