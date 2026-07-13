(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    NAVSUP WSS Unveils AH-1Z Display, Highlighting Supply Chain’s Vital Role in Marine Aviation Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by alexzander johnson 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    A newly installed AH-1Z helicopter display at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) serves as a visual reminder of the command's tangible connection to the warfighter. The display highlights the critical role of the H-1 Integrated Weapon Systems Team (IWST) in utilizing strategic industry partnerships and rigorous supply chain management to optimize component availability. By reclaiming reusable parts and coordinating repairs, NAVSUP WSS connects the military-industrial base to the flight line, ensuring Marine Corps aviation remains airborne, lethal, and mission-ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014794
    VIRIN: 260715-N-AI671-8581
    Filename: DOD_111842160
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS Unveils AH-1Z Display, Highlighting Supply Chain’s Vital Role in Marine Aviation Readiness, by alexzander johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP WSS
    AH-1Z Display

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video