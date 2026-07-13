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    Dogface engineers conduct demolition training

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 512th Combat Engineer Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division participate in a demolition training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 13, 2026. The exercise strengthened engineer proficiency and prepares Soldiers to execute complex missions with the guidance of their subject matter experts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014791
    VIRIN: 260715-A-UJ512-7564
    Filename: DOD_111842097
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Dogface engineers conduct demolition training, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    3ID, ROTM, 3rd Infantry Division, Dogface Soldiers, demolition, sapper

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