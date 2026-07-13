Dogface engineers conduct demolition training

U.S. Soldiers with the 512th Combat Engineer Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division participate in a demolition training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 13, 2026. The exercise strengthened engineer proficiency and prepares Soldiers to execute complex missions with the guidance of their subject matter experts. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014791
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-UJ512-7564
|Filename:
|DOD_111842097
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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