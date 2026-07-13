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    Coast Guard responds to crane collapse in Cooper River

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    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Coast Guard Sector Charleston response personnel respond to a submerged shipyard crane which fell into the Cooper River near Pier G in Charleston, South Carolina, July 12, 2026. The Coast Guard Sector Charleston Captain of the Port placed a 100-yard safety zone around the crane, and boom is deployed around the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014790
    VIRIN: 260712-G-G0107-2001
    Filename: DOD_111842045
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    response
    Charleston S.C.
    Sector Charleston
    USCG

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