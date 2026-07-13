Coast Guard responds to crane collapse in Cooper River

Coast Guard Sector Charleston response personnel respond to a submerged shipyard crane which fell into the Cooper River near Pier G in Charleston, South Carolina, July 12, 2026. The Coast Guard Sector Charleston Captain of the Port placed a 100-yard safety zone around the crane, and boom is deployed around the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014790
|VIRIN:
|260712-G-G0107-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111842045
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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