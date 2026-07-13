Coast Guard responds to crane collapse in Cooper River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Sector Charleston response personnel respond to a submerged shipyard crane which fell into the Cooper River near Pier G in Charleston, South Carolina, July 12, 2026. The Coast Guard Sector Charleston Captain of the Port placed a 100-yard safety zone around the crane, and boom is deployed around the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)