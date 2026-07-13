1st Brigade Engineer Battalion Reflagging Ceremony

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participate in a reflagging ceremony at Victory Park, Fort Riley, Kansas, July 15, 2026. The ceremony marked the consolidation of engineering companies under the battalion as part of the Army’s force structure transformation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Fish)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014788
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-YH521-7393
|Filename:
|DOD_111841963
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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