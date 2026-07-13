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    1st Brigade Engineer Battalion Reflagging Ceremony

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    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Fish 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participate in a reflagging ceremony at Victory Park, Fort Riley, Kansas, July 15, 2026. The ceremony marked the consolidation of engineering companies under the battalion as part of the Army’s force structure transformation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Fish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014788
    VIRIN: 260715-A-YH521-7393
    Filename: DOD_111841963
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

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    This work, 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion Reflagging Ceremony, by SGT Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reflagging Ceremony
    Fort Riley
    1st Brigade Engineer Battalion

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