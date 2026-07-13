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    Damage Controlman "A" School train with firefighting equipment

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    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Video by Bryan Myhr 

    U. S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown

    U.S. Coast Guard members attending the Damage Controlman (DC) "A" School train with firefighting equipment November 17, 2023, at USCG Training Center Yorktown. The DC “A” school is a 14.8-week course that teaches selected non-rated personnel to perform as junior petty officers at an entry level job in the DC rating. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Bryan Myhr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014784
    VIRIN: 231117-G-MQ826-9199
    Filename: DOD_111841858
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

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    TAGS

    Damage Controlman
    A-School
    Yorktown
    Coast Guard
    firefighting

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