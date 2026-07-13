Damage Controlman "A" School train with firefighting equipment

U.S. Coast Guard members attending the Damage Controlman (DC) "A" School train with firefighting equipment November 17, 2023, at USCG Training Center Yorktown. The DC “A” school is a 14.8-week course that teaches selected non-rated personnel to perform as junior petty officers at an entry level job in the DC rating. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Bryan Myhr)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014784
|VIRIN:
|231117-G-MQ826-9199
|Filename:
|DOD_111841858
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.