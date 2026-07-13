Military Working Dogs (MWDs) and handlers go through the hind limb pivot exercise to demonstrate proper operational techniques. (U.S. Army video by Kashif Basharat, Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014783
|VIRIN:
|260314-D-SX673-1026
|Filename:
|DOD_111841848
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hind limb pivot, by Kashif Basharat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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