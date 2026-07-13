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    Herding Ball Work - intermediate

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    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Carley 

    Office of the Provost Marshal General

    Military Working Dogs (MWDs) and handlers go through the herding ball work intermediate exercise to demonstrate proper operational techniques. (U.S. Army video by MC2 Timothy A. Carley Jr, Defense Media Activity)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014781
    VIRIN: 260314-N-ON253-1002
    Filename: DOD_111841832
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Herding Ball Work - intermediate, by PO3 Timothy Carley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    military working dog demonstration
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    K9H2F

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