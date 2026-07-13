Military Working Dogs (MWDs) and handlers go through the herding ball work intermediate exercise to demonstrate proper operational techniques. (U.S. Army video by MC2 Timothy A. Carley Jr, Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014781
|VIRIN:
|260314-N-ON253-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111841832
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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