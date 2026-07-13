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    Weapons load competitions showcase precision basics

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    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Austin Murray, a 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems specialist, and Jacob Robinson, a 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons evaluator, speak about the 56th Maintenance Group’s weapons load competition held for the second quarter at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. Teams of weapons Airmen from six squadrons competed against each other by demonstrating fundamental skills and task precision, showcasing lethal, decisive warfighters in the pursuit of dominance and perfection. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 14:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014775
    VIRIN: 260715-F-QT044-1001
    Filename: DOD_111841797
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Weapons load competitions showcase precision basics, by A1C Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ammo
    maintainers
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    F-35A Lightning II
    Department of War
    Department of Defense

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