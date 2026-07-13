Weapons load competitions showcase precision basics

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Austin Murray, a 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems specialist, and Jacob Robinson, a 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons evaluator, speak about the 56th Maintenance Group’s weapons load competition held for the second quarter at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. Teams of weapons Airmen from six squadrons competed against each other by demonstrating fundamental skills and task precision, showcasing lethal, decisive warfighters in the pursuit of dominance and perfection. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 14:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014775
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-QT044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111841797
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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