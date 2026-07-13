Weapons load competitions showcase precision basics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014775" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Austin Murray, a 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems specialist, and Jacob Robinson, a 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons evaluator, speak about the 56th Maintenance Group’s weapons load competition held for the second quarter at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, July 10, 2026. Teams of weapons Airmen from six squadrons competed against each other by demonstrating fundamental skills and task precision, showcasing lethal, decisive warfighters in the pursuit of dominance and perfection. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tekorey Watkins)