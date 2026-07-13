Military Working Dogs (MWDs) and handlers go through the herding ball work beginner exercise to demonstrate proper operational techniques. (U.S. Army video by Defense Media Activity)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014774
|VIRIN:
|260314-N-ON253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111841785
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Herding Ball Work - beginner, by PO3 Timothy Carley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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