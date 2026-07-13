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    Small Unmanned Aircraft System Pilot Certification Course

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    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    The 157th Infantry Brigade’s innovation team gives a lesson on small unmanned aircraft systems at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 23-26, 2026. The small unmanned aircraft system pilot certification course, covered classroom presentations and provided Soldiers with hands-on learning opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014764
    VIRIN: 260630-A-NT260-1003
    Filename: DOD_111841579
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US

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    This work, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Pilot Certification Course, by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Drones
    sUAS
    157 Infantry Brigade
    Vigilance and Valor

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