The 157th Infantry Brigade’s innovation team gives a lesson on small unmanned aircraft systems at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 23-26, 2026. The small unmanned aircraft system pilot certification course, covered classroom presentations and provided Soldiers with hands-on learning opportunities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014764
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-NT260-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111841579
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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