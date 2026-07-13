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    10th Mountain Mountaineering B-Roll

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    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Anjelica Chevalier 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in various mountaineering activities during multiple training events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anjelica Chevalier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014762
    VIRIN: 260715-A-HB317-1001
    Filename: DOD_111841535
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Mountaineering B-Roll, by SPC Anjelica Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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