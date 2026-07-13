Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in various mountaineering activities during multiple training events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anjelica Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014762
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-HB317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111841535
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 10th Mountain Mountaineering B-Roll, by SPC Anjelica Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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