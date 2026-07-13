(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    The Kansas Homecoming & What Families Can Expect

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Meet COL Jason K. Marquart, the new Commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital and a proud Kansas native. In this introductory interview, COL Marquart gets real about the challenges of military healthcare, his vision for improving access to care, and his personal commitment to protecting Fort Riley families while the Big Red One is deployed.

    Music title "Resolutions" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014755
    VIRIN: 260713-D-JU906-1003
    Filename: DOD_111841444
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wichita
    Hospital Commander
    collaboration partners
    access to care
    combat medic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video