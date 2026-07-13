The Kansas Homecoming & What Families Can Expect

Meet COL Jason K. Marquart, the new Commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital and a proud Kansas native. In this introductory interview, COL Marquart gets real about the challenges of military healthcare, his vision for improving access to care, and his personal commitment to protecting Fort Riley families while the Big Red One is deployed.
Music title "Resolutions" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014755
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-JU906-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111841444
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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