The Kansas Homecoming & What Families Can Expect

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014755" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet COL Jason K. Marquart, the new Commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital and a proud Kansas native. In this introductory interview, COL Marquart gets real about the challenges of military healthcare, his vision for improving access to care, and his personal commitment to protecting Fort Riley families while the Big Red One is deployed.



Music title "Resolutions" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.