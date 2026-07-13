Level Up Your Routine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014754" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

You’ve been brushing your teeth your whole life, but are you actually getting the hardest-to-reach spots? Most of us miss the exact areas that cause red gums and bad breath.



In this quick breakdown, Fort Riley dental provider CPT Heather Wilkinson shares a few simple adjustments to your daily routine like the 45-degree brushing angle and the "C-Shape" flossing technique. She also drops a crucial fact: if you skip flossing for just 72 hours, soft plaque hardens into permanent buildup.



Take a few minutes to learn how to protect your oral health, upgrade your smile, and keep your breath on point.



Music title "Wildflowers" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.