Level Up Your Routine

You’ve been brushing your teeth your whole life, but are you actually getting the hardest-to-reach spots? Most of us miss the exact areas that cause red gums and bad breath.
In this quick breakdown, Fort Riley dental provider CPT Heather Wilkinson shares a few simple adjustments to your daily routine like the 45-degree brushing angle and the "C-Shape" flossing technique. She also drops a crucial fact: if you skip flossing for just 72 hours, soft plaque hardens into permanent buildup.
Take a few minutes to learn how to protect your oral health, upgrade your smile, and keep your breath on point.
Music title "Wildflowers" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014754
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-JU906-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111841434
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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