Level Up Your Routine

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    You’ve been brushing your teeth your whole life, but are you actually getting the hardest-to-reach spots? Most of us miss the exact areas that cause red gums and bad breath.

    In this quick breakdown, Fort Riley dental provider CPT Heather Wilkinson shares a few simple adjustments to your daily routine like the 45-degree brushing angle and the "C-Shape" flossing technique. She also drops a crucial fact: if you skip flossing for just 72 hours, soft plaque hardens into permanent buildup.

    Take a few minutes to learn how to protect your oral health, upgrade your smile, and keep your breath on point.

    Music title "Wildflowers" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014754
    VIRIN: 260713-D-JU906-1002
    Filename: DOD_111841434
    Length: 00:05:39
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    readiness
    flossing tips
    1st Infantry Division
    teeth brushing
    gingivitis

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