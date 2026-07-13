Wyverns at Work: 31 OMRS

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st FW command chief, prepare to conduct drinking water compliance sampling alongside Airmen assigned to the 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 7, 2026. The “Wyverns at Work” campaign enables the 31st FW command team to engage with Airmen’s experiences and operations across various career fields, strengthening trust and cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephan Bang)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014752
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-LD437-9240
|Filename:
|DOD_111841410
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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