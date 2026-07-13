Nebraska TAG Announces DEOC Survey

Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Adjutant General for the Nebraska National Guard, announces the 2026 Defense Organizational Climate Survey, July 14, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Lincoln, Nebraska. The DEOC Survey was designed for service members to provide anonymous feedback to leadership about the health of the unit and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 10:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1014747
|VIRIN:
|260714-Z-VY191-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111841295
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
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|0
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|0
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