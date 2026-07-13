(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Nebraska TAG Announces DEOC Survey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Adjutant General for the Nebraska National Guard, announces the 2026 Defense Organizational Climate Survey, July 14, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Lincoln, Nebraska. The DEOC Survey was designed for service members to provide anonymous feedback to leadership about the health of the unit and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 10:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1014747
    VIRIN: 260714-Z-VY191-1001
    Filename: DOD_111841295
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska TAG Announces DEOC Survey, by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    DEOC Survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video