Nebraska TAG Announces DEOC Survey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014747" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Adjutant General for the Nebraska National Guard, announces the 2026 Defense Organizational Climate Survey, July 14, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Lincoln, Nebraska. The DEOC Survey was designed for service members to provide anonymous feedback to leadership about the health of the unit and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns)