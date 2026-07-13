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    SETAF-AF safety promotes e-scooter safety awareness

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Joseph C. Zalewski, deputy safety director, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares e-scooter safety information with the Vicenza military community during an American Forces Network Vicenza, FM 105.3 radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The interview reinforced risk awareness by providing the Vicenza military community with guidance on e-scooter safety to help prevent injuries and promote a culture of safety across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 10:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014745
    VIRIN: 260710-A-PI656-9281
    Filename: DOD_111841287
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, SETAF-AF safety promotes e-scooter safety awareness, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza
    VMC
    USAG - Italy
    StrongerTogether
    safety action campaign
    SETAFAF

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