SETAF-AF safety promotes e-scooter safety awareness

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Joseph C. Zalewski, deputy safety director, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares e-scooter safety information with the Vicenza military community during an American Forces Network Vicenza, FM 105.3 radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The interview reinforced risk awareness by providing the Vicenza military community with guidance on e-scooter safety to help prevent injuries and promote a culture of safety across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 10:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014745
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-PI656-9281
|Filename:
|DOD_111841287
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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