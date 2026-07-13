SETAF-AF safety promotes e-scooter safety awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014745" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Joseph C. Zalewski, deputy safety director, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares e-scooter safety information with the Vicenza military community during an American Forces Network Vicenza, FM 105.3 radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The interview reinforced risk awareness by providing the Vicenza military community with guidance on e-scooter safety to help prevent injuries and promote a culture of safety across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)