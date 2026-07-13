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    SETAF-AF safety promotes upcoming Unit Safety Officer Course

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Joseph C. Zalewski, deputy safety director, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares information on the upcoming Unit Safety Officer Course being offered August 17-21, 2026, with the Vicenza military community during an American Forces Network Vicenza, FM 105.3 radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The interview increased awareness of the upcoming course and encouraged unit personnel to strengthen their safety programs, improve risk management and support readiness across the Vicenza military community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014744
    VIRIN: 260710-A-PI656-6859
    Filename: DOD_111841282
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    TAGS

    safety officer
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF

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