SETAF-AF safety promotes upcoming Unit Safety Officer Course

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Joseph C. Zalewski, deputy safety director, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares information on the upcoming Unit Safety Officer Course being offered August 17-21, 2026, with the Vicenza military community during an American Forces Network Vicenza, FM 105.3 radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 10, 2026. The interview increased awareness of the upcoming course and encouraged unit personnel to strengthen their safety programs, improve risk management and support readiness across the Vicenza military community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014744
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-PI656-6859
|Filename:
|DOD_111841282
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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