(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    KMC Key Player - SSgt Dontre Dotson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dontre Dotson, 86th Security Forces instructor, exceeds standards as a non-commissioned officer (NCO) and defender in his position as a trainer on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2026. SSgt Dotson goes above and beyond in taking the steps to lead Airmen in integrity and excellence in all they do. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014743
    VIRIN: 260715-F-UC180-9251
    Filename: DOD_111841270
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Key Player - SSgt Dontre Dotson, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    excellence
    KMC
    86 Security Forces
    highlight
    KMC Key Player

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video