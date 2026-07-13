KMC Key Player - SSgt Dontre Dotson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014743" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dontre Dotson, 86th Security Forces instructor, exceeds standards as a non-commissioned officer (NCO) and defender in his position as a trainer on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2026. SSgt Dotson goes above and beyond in taking the steps to lead Airmen in integrity and excellence in all they do. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)