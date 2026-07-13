KMC Key Player - SSgt Dontre Dotson

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dontre Dotson, 86th Security Forces instructor, exceeds standards as a non-commissioned officer (NCO) and defender in his position as a trainer on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2026. SSgt Dotson goes above and beyond in taking the steps to lead Airmen in integrity and excellence in all they do. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 09:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014743
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-UC180-9251
|Filename:
|DOD_111841270
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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