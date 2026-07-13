USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014733" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Colonel Jeffery Higgins passed command authority of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz to Col. Jerry L. Wood, Jr., in a change of command ceremony at Defender Field on Rhine Ordnance Barracks July 13. More than 200 guests attended the ceremony to witness the ceremonial transfer of leadership. Wes Leisinger, Installation Management Command-Europe chief of staff, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer on behalf of Tommy R. Mize, IMCOM-E director. (U.S. Army video by Toygar Ayla)