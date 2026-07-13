(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Colonel Jeffery Higgins passed command authority of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz to Col. Jerry L. Wood, Jr., in a change of command ceremony at Defender Field on Rhine Ordnance Barracks July 13. More than 200 guests attended the ceremony to witness the ceremonial transfer of leadership. Wes Leisinger, Installation Management Command-Europe chief of staff, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer on behalf of Tommy R. Mize, IMCOM-E director. (U.S. Army video by Toygar Ayla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014733
    VIRIN: 260713-A-A4479-3001
    Filename: DOD_111841198
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video