KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Colonel Jeffery Higgins passed command authority of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz to Col. Jerry L. Wood, Jr., in a change of command ceremony at Defender Field on Rhine Ordnance Barracks July 13. More than 200 guests attended the ceremony to witness the ceremonial transfer of leadership. Wes Leisinger, Installation Management Command-Europe chief of staff, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer on behalf of Tommy R. Mize, IMCOM-E director. (U.S. Army video by Toygar Ayla)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014733
|VIRIN:
|260713-A-A4479-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111841198
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz transfers authority from Higgins to Wood in change of command ceremony
No keywords found.