Video of U.S. Central Command forces attacking a military target, released July 15, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014729
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-D0477-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111841111
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|12
|High-Res. Downloads:
|12
This work, CENTCOM Conducts Morning Round of Strikes Against Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CENTCOM Conducts Morning Round of Strikes Against Iran
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