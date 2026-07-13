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    MOS 14U Air Defense Artillery Recruit-Full Testimonial

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    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14U Air Defense Artillery Recruit, Air Defense Artillery-Full Testimonial

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014727
    VIRIN: 260710-D-MN278-3930
    PIN: 260008
    Filename: DOD_111841089
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    MOS 14U, Air Defense Artillery Recruit, USAREC, Army Job, Army Career, Air Defense Artillery

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