video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14U Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Recruit-Full Testimonial.

As an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Soldier, you’ll be part of the team that sustains air space superiority and protects against aerial and missile attacks by providing critical situational awareness, threat detection, and early warnings from airspace. You will train to identify, track, and engage enemy threats using the most advanced air defense technology. Soldiers in this branch will be assigned as a 14E, 14G, 14H, 14P, or 14T based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.





The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.