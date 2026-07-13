(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MOS 14U Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Recruit-30 Sec.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14U Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Recruit-30 Sec.

    As an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Soldier, you’ll be part of the team that sustains air space superiority and protects against aerial and missile attacks by providing critical situational awareness, threat detection, and early warnings from airspace. You will train to identify, track, and engage enemy threats using the most advanced air defense technology. Soldiers in this branch will be assigned as a 14E, 14G, 14H, 14P, or 14T based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.


    The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014726
    VIRIN: 260710-D-MN278-9433
    PIN: 260008
    Filename: DOD_111841088
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOS 14U Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Recruit-30 Sec., by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOS 14U, Air Defense Artillery Recruit, USAREC, Army Job, Army Career, Air Defense Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video