United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14U Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Recruit-30 Sec.
As an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Soldier, you’ll be part of the team that sustains air space superiority and protects against aerial and missile attacks by providing critical situational awareness, threat detection, and early warnings from airspace. You will train to identify, track, and engage enemy threats using the most advanced air defense technology. Soldiers in this branch will be assigned as a 14E, 14G, 14H, 14P, or 14T based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.
The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014726
|VIRIN:
|260710-D-MN278-9433
|PIN:
|260008
|Filename:
|DOD_111841088
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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