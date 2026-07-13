United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14P Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember-Full Testimonial Version.
As an Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember, you’ll be a member of the Army’s air defense artillery team with the important task of operating and maintaining three of the Army’s surface-to-air advanced weapons systems which provide vital mobile, short-range air defense protection against cruise missiles and other threats. You’ll reload and resupply these weapons systems, and use them to track, identify, and destroy enemy threats. Soldiers in this branch will enlist as an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Soldier (14U) and be assigned to a specific ADA job (14-Series MOS) based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.
The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 06:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014723
|VIRIN:
|260710-D-MN278-8834
|PIN:
|260007
|Filename:
|DOD_111841081
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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