video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014723" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14P Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember-Full Testimonial Version.

As an Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember, you’ll be a member of the Army’s air defense artillery team with the important task of operating and maintaining three of the Army’s surface-to-air advanced weapons systems which provide vital mobile, short-range air defense protection against cruise missiles and other threats. You’ll reload and resupply these weapons systems, and use them to track, identify, and destroy enemy threats. Soldiers in this branch will enlist as an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Soldier (14U) and be assigned to a specific ADA job (14-Series MOS) based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.





The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.