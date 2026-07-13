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    MOS 14P Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember-Full Testimonial

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    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview- MOS 14P Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember-Full Testimonial Version.
    As an Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember, you’ll be a member of the Army’s air defense artillery team with the important task of operating and maintaining three of the Army’s surface-to-air advanced weapons systems which provide vital mobile, short-range air defense protection against cruise missiles and other threats. You’ll reload and resupply these weapons systems, and use them to track, identify, and destroy enemy threats. Soldiers in this branch will enlist as an Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Soldier (14U) and be assigned to a specific ADA job (14-Series MOS) based on available Army opportunities and skills assessed at Basic Combat Training.


    The video contains music from a US ARMY Enterprise Multimedia Center, Fort Eustis, licensed asset.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 06:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014723
    VIRIN: 260710-D-MN278-8834
    PIN: 260007
    Filename: DOD_111841081
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, MOS 14P Air and Missile Defense (AMD) Crewmember-Full Testimonial, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MOS 14P, Air and Missile Defense Crewmember, USAREC, Army Job, Army Career, Air Defense Artillery

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