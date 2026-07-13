Service members with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe perform various bilateral exercises across Europe during multiple training events. These exercises highlighted SOCEUR’s precision, readiness and lethality across the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 10:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014718
|VIRIN:
|260708-Z-OJ073-6353
|PIN:
|782026
|Filename:
|DOD_111841040
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing For The Next Level!, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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