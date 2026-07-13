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    Preparing For The Next Level!

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Service members with U.S. Special Operations Command Europe perform various bilateral exercises across Europe during multiple training events. These exercises highlighted SOCEUR’s precision, readiness and lethality across the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 10:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014718
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-OJ073-6353
    PIN: 782026
    Filename: DOD_111841040
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Preparing For The Next Level!, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    StrongerTogether
    SOFinEurope
    AlwaysTraining
    Airborne
    Bison2026

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