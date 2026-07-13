III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony (B-Roll)

III Marine Expeditionary Force change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jackson Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 05:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014715
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-BH827-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111840977
|Length:
|01:15:47
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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