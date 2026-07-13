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    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force change of command ceremony at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 15, 2026. Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner relinquished command of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, signifying the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 05:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014712
    VIRIN: 260715-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111840954
    Length: 01:06:06
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    General, Ceremony, Command, IIIMEF, Color Guard, Camp Butler

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