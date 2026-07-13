F-15E and F-15EX Load Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014711" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from the 67th Fighter Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, conduct an inspection and capabilities test involving the F-15E and F-15EX aircraft on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2026. This joint integration and rapid-munitions validation highlighted the standardization of advanced precision-guided munitions loading across legacy and next-generation fighter platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)