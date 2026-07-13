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    F-15E and F-15EX Load Inspection

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Airmen from the 67th Fighter Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, conduct an inspection and capabilities test involving the F-15E and F-15EX aircraft on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2026. This joint integration and rapid-munitions validation highlighted the standardization of advanced precision-guided munitions loading across legacy and next-generation fighter platforms. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 02:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014711
    VIRIN: 260715-M-RR386-1001
    Filename: DOD_111840913
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, F-15E and F-15EX Load Inspection, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    67th Fighter Squadron
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    F-15EX
    AFN
    War Media Activity

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