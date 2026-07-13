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    Japanese Phrase of the Week - Season 2 - Please Help (Emergency)

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    JAPAN

    07.14.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    AFN Tokyo

    Weekly Japanese Phrase of the Week Segment - Please Help (Emergency)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 23:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1014706
    VIRIN: 260715-F-YO204-7007
    Filename: DOD_111840774
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Japanese Phrase of the Week - Season 2 - Please Help (Emergency), by MSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Japanese
    Phrase of the Week
    JPotW
    Please Help

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