Video footage released July 14, 2026, of U.S. Central Command forces striking targets across Iran. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 22:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014695
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-D0477-1077
|Filename:
|DOD_111840640
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CENTCOM Completes More Strikes Against Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CENTCOM Completes More Strikes Against Iran
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