The USAG Humphreys hosted the Freedom Fest 250 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States' birthday in South Korea, July 4, 2026. The event showed the importance of enjoying and remembering the nation's founding spirits of the nation (U.S. Army video by CPL Changbin Park)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 02:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014692
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-JQ302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111840585
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAG Humphreys Hosts Freedom Fest 250, by SSgt Isaac Olivera, SGT Malik Abdul and CPL Chang Bin Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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