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    USAG Humphreys Hosts Freedom Fest 250

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera, Sgt. Malik Abdul and Cpl. Chang Bin Park

    AFN Humphreys

    The USAG Humphreys hosted the Freedom Fest 250 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States' birthday in South Korea, July 4, 2026. The event showed the importance of enjoying and remembering the nation's founding spirits of the nation (U.S. Army video by CPL Changbin Park)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 02:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014692
    VIRIN: 260704-A-JQ302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111840585
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys Hosts Freedom Fest 250, by SSgt Isaac Olivera, SGT Malik Abdul and CPL Chang Bin Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Humhphreys
    USAG Humphreys
    freedom 250
    Freedom fest 2026
    Freedom Fest 250

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