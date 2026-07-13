USAG Humphreys Hosts Freedom Fest 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014692" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The USAG Humphreys hosted the Freedom Fest 250 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States' birthday in South Korea, July 4, 2026. The event showed the importance of enjoying and remembering the nation's founding spirits of the nation (U.S. Army video by CPL Changbin Park)