U.S Marines train in the Batanes Islands during KAMANDAG 10 Reel

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in maritime key terrain security operations in support of KAMANDAG 10 across the Batanes Islands, Philippines, June 19 to 29, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
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|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 22:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014690
|VIRIN:
|260702-M-DT244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111840570
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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