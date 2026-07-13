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    U.S Marines train in the Batanes Islands during KAMANDAG 10 Reel

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    PHILIPPINES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in maritime key terrain security operations in support of KAMANDAG 10 across the Batanes Islands, Philippines, June 19 to 29, 2026. KAMANDAG 10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    This video contains assets from Adobe Stock:

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    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 22:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014690
    VIRIN: 260702-M-DT244-1001
    Filename: DOD_111840570
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S Marines train in the Batanes Islands during KAMANDAG 10 Reel, by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan
    KAMANDAG
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

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