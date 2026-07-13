U.S. Marines train alongside multinational partners during RIMPAC 2026

U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit train alongside multinational partners during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 on Oahu, Hawaii, July 14, 2026. Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 190 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor) (This video contains USMC enterprise licensed music from Adobe Stock: Epic Trailer Percussion Drums (Tense Time)- Summer Nights/Fine Tune Music)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 21:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014688
|VIRIN:
|260714-M-KB008-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111840544
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|O'AHU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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