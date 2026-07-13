National Best Warrior Competition 12 Mile Ruck

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competing in the 2026 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition conduct a 12-mile ruck march and complete a weapons disassembly lane at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, July 14, 2026. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is designed to produce the top five Soldiers and NCOs to compete in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Eli Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 00:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014680
|VIRIN:
|260714-A-TX376-8205
|Filename:
|DOD_111840445
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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