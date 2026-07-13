MWSS-174 holds EOD basic demolition training

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hold a basic demolition and volumetrics training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, July 13, 2026. The training, which features an explosive effects range to see the results on different target mediums, are designed to prepare explosive ordnance disposal technicians to safely handle, assess and dispose of explosive ordnance in operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014678
|VIRIN:
|260714-M-UB848-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111840381
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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