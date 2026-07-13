MWSS-174 holds EOD basic demolition training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014678" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hold a basic demolition and volumetrics training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, July 13, 2026. The training, which features an explosive effects range to see the results on different target mediums, are designed to prepare explosive ordnance disposal technicians to safely handle, assess and dispose of explosive ordnance in operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)