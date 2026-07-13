(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    MWSS-174 holds EOD basic demolition training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, hold a basic demolition and volumetrics training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, July 13, 2026. The training, which features an explosive effects range to see the results on different target mediums, are designed to prepare explosive ordnance disposal technicians to safely handle, assess and dispose of explosive ordnance in operational environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014678
    VIRIN: 260714-M-UB848-1001
    Filename: DOD_111840381
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-174 holds EOD basic demolition training, by LCpl Chandler Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAG24
    MWSS174
    EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video