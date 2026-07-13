U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, highlight the command's unique role in integrating communications, intelligence, cyberspace operations, and information capabilities through 3d Intelligence Battalion, 3d Radio Battalion, 7th Communication Battalion, and III MEF Support Battalion in this video. By contrasting operations with and without III MIG, the production demonstrates how the command enables III MEF to communicate, understand the battlespace, maintain decision advantage and execute operations in support of the U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 20:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014676
|VIRIN:
|260709-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111840346
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Life Without III MIG, by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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