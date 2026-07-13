Life Without III MIG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014676" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, highlight the command's unique role in integrating communications, intelligence, cyberspace operations, and information capabilities through 3d Intelligence Battalion, 3d Radio Battalion, 7th Communication Battalion, and III MEF Support Battalion in this video. By contrasting operations with and without III MIG, the production demonstrates how the command enables III MEF to communicate, understand the battlespace, maintain decision advantage and execute operations in support of the U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)