(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Life Without III MIG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III MEF, highlight the command's unique role in integrating communications, intelligence, cyberspace operations, and information capabilities through 3d Intelligence Battalion, 3d Radio Battalion, 7th Communication Battalion, and III MEF Support Battalion in this video. By contrasting operations with and without III MIG, the production demonstrates how the command enables III MEF to communicate, understand the battlespace, maintain decision advantage and execute operations in support of the U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 20:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014676
    VIRIN: 260709-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_111840346
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life Without III MIG, by Sgt Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Information Warfare
    III MIG
    C5ISRT
    Marines
    Intelligence
    USPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video