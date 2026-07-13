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    Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Marines with 4th MLG restore historic log cabins B-Roll

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    MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines assigned to 6th Distribution Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, restore historic log cabins during Operation Forest Sentinel in Paradise, Montana, July 6, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel under the Innovative Readiness Training program, delivers opportunities for service members to train in a joint environment to enhance military readiness, while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benefits for the Bitterroot National Forest and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014657
    VIRIN: 260706-M-AL009-1001
    Filename: DOD_111840035
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MONTANA, US

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    This work, Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Marines with 4th MLG restore historic log cabins B-Roll, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines
    IRT

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