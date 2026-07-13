Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Marines with 4th MLG restore historic log cabins B-Roll

U.S. Marines assigned to 6th Distribution Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, restore historic log cabins during Operation Forest Sentinel in Paradise, Montana, July 6, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel under the Innovative Readiness Training program, delivers opportunities for service members to train in a joint environment to enhance military readiness, while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benefits for the Bitterroot National Forest and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014657
|VIRIN:
|260706-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111840035
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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