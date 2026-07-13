Texas Military Department: New World Screwworm Aerial Dispersal Operations Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014655" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Texas Military Department Service Members are working with U.S. Department of Agriculture and Texas Animal Health Commission on aerial sterile fly dispersal missions across Texas to contain the spread of New World screwworms.

The Texas Animal Health Commission is on the ground inspecting livestock and mitigating new cases while Service Members take to the air and disperse sterile flies across south and west Texas. So far, sterile flies have been released in 24 counties, and work will continue through August.