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    Texas Military Department: New World Screwworm Aerial Dispersal Operations Highlight Reel

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    EDINBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Airman Shayla Pham and Spc. Jason Santillana

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Military Department Service Members are working with U.S. Department of Agriculture and Texas Animal Health Commission on aerial sterile fly dispersal missions across Texas to contain the spread of New World screwworms.
    The Texas Animal Health Commission is on the ground inspecting livestock and mitigating new cases while Service Members take to the air and disperse sterile flies across south and west Texas. So far, sterile flies have been released in 24 counties, and work will continue through August.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014655
    VIRIN: 260710-A-GF227-4072
    Filename: DOD_111840015
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: EDINBURG, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Texas Military Department: New World Screwworm Aerial Dispersal Operations Highlight Reel, by Amn Shayla Pham and SPC Jason Santillana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Always Ready Always There
    Texas Military Department
    New World Screwworm
    Screwworm

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