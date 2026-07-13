Texas Military Department: New World Screwworm Aerial Dispersal Operations Highlight Reel

Texas Military Department Service Members are working with U.S. Department of Agriculture and Texas Animal Health Commission on aerial sterile fly dispersal missions across Texas to contain the spread of New World screwworms.
The Texas Animal Health Commission is on the ground inspecting livestock and mitigating new cases while Service Members take to the air and disperse sterile flies across south and west Texas. So far, sterile flies have been released in 24 counties, and work will continue through August.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1014655
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-GF227-4072
|Filename:
|DOD_111840015
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|EDINBURG, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
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|0
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