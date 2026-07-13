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    Strengthening Regional Partnerships Through Infrastructure Development in Guatemala

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    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    06.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members meet with Guatemalan experts to discuss rail infrastructure development requirements in Guatemala City, Guatemala on June 9-11, 2026. The team outlined project boundaries, deliverables and technical requirements to support efforts to improve the nation’s rail system and economic development. The partnership continued USACE’s collaboration with regional partners on engineering and civil support projects. (U.S. Air Force Video Production by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014650
    VIRIN: 260624-F-KR213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111839854
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT

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    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Army Corps Engineers
    railroad
    757th Expeditionary Railway Center
    Guatemala

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