Strengthening Regional Partnerships Through Infrastructure Development in Guatemala

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members meet with Guatemalan experts to discuss rail infrastructure development requirements in Guatemala City, Guatemala on June 9-11, 2026. The team outlined project boundaries, deliverables and technical requirements to support efforts to improve the nation’s rail system and economic development. The partnership continued USACE’s collaboration with regional partners on engineering and civil support projects. (U.S. Air Force Video Production by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014650
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-KR213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839854
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|GUATEMALA CITY, GT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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