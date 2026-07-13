Strengthening Regional Partnerships Through Infrastructure Development in Guatemala

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members meet with Guatemalan experts to discuss rail infrastructure development requirements in Guatemala City, Guatemala on June 9-11, 2026. The team outlined project boundaries, deliverables and technical requirements to support efforts to improve the nation’s rail system and economic development. The partnership continued USACE’s collaboration with regional partners on engineering and civil support projects. (U.S. Air Force Video Production by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez)