Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Marines with 4th MLG execute a Helicopter Support Mission B-Roll

U.S. Marines assigned to 6th Distribution Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, execute a helicopter support mission at Hamilton, Montana, July 1, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel under the Innovative Readiness Training program, delivers opportunities for service members to train in a joint environment to enhance military readiness, while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benefits for the Bitterroot National Forest and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014646
|VIRIN:
|260701-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839800
|Length:
|00:08:45
|Location:
|MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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