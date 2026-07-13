Operation Forest Sentinel 2026: U.S. Marines with 4th MLG execute a Helicopter Support Mission B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 6th Distribution Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, execute a helicopter support mission at Hamilton, Montana, July 1, 2026. Operation Forest Sentinel under the Innovative Readiness Training program, delivers opportunities for service members to train in a joint environment to enhance military readiness, while building civil-military partnerships and providing key services with lasting benefits for the Bitterroot National Forest and surrounding communities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)