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    Military Working Dog TCCC

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, test their knowledge on Tactical Combat Casualty Care on robotic military working dogs on Fort Bragg, N.C., July 14, 2026. The realistic exercise prepares medics to rapidly assess and treat injured military working dogs in a tactical environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014645
    VIRIN: 260714-A-UG798-1001
    Filename: DOD_111839759
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Military Working Dog TCCC, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    TCCC
    xviii-abn-corps
    Fort Bragg
    military working dog

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