U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, test their knowledge on Tactical Combat Casualty Care on robotic military working dogs on Fort Bragg, N.C., July 14, 2026. The realistic exercise prepares medics to rapidly assess and treat injured military working dogs in a tactical environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014645
|VIRIN:
|260714-A-UG798-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111839759
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog TCCC, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.