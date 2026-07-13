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    Best Warrior Competitors Carry State Colors Across the Finish Line

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    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP BLANDING JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Fla. (July 14, 2026) — Soldiers competing in the 2026 National Guard Best Warrior Competition complete a ruck march at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., July 14, 2026. At the conclusion of the event, competitors carry their respective state flags across the finish line, representing the states and territories they proudly serve. The annual competition brings together Soldiers from the Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Utah National Guards to test their physical endurance, tactical proficiency and warrior skills while identifying the National Guard's top enlisted Soldier and noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1014638
    VIRIN: 260714-F-ZH301-9460
    Filename: DOD_111839709
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Best Warrior Competitors Carry State Colors Across the Finish Line, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army
    Florida
    Army National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Florida National Guard

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