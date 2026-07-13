Air Force Mask Inspection and Repair Program -- the Process

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014634" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video production showcases the *process* involved in the Air Force Mask Inspection and Repair Program (AFMIRP). For more information on the program, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1009284/air-force-mask-inspection-and-repair-program



AFMIRP is giving new life to previously-used M-50 Joint Service General Purpose Masks (JSGPMs).



Emergency Management and Air Force Civil Engineer Center leaders rely on this mission taking place within the Marine Force Storage Command in Albany, Georgia.



Every detail is documented as each mask is bar-coded and scanned at each of nearly a dozen stations throughout the process. Now at full capacity since 2017, AFMIRP technicians thoroughly inspect, clean, sanitize, and test over 900 M-50 masks each day. That's a goal of around 17,000 per month.



A new M-50 costs the Air Force nearly $600. But renewing them with the AFMIRP costs around $75 each.



AFMIRP is made possible through a partnership between Marine Force Storage Command's Class II Sustainment Program, Air Force Materiel Command’s Supply Chain Management Branch, and the AFCEC Readiness Directorate’s Emergency Management Division at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.



The Air Force Mask Inspection and Repair Program is a commitment to saving money, but more importantly, a commitment to supporting missions worldwide.