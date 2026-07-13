(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Air Force Mask Inspection and Repair Program -- the Process

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    This video production showcases the *process* involved in the Air Force Mask Inspection and Repair Program (AFMIRP). For more information on the program, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/1009284/air-force-mask-inspection-and-repair-program

    AFMIRP is giving new life to previously-used M-50 Joint Service General Purpose Masks (JSGPMs).

    Emergency Management and Air Force Civil Engineer Center leaders rely on this mission taking place within the Marine Force Storage Command in Albany, Georgia.
     
    Every detail is documented as each mask is bar-coded and scanned at each of nearly a dozen stations throughout the process. Now at full capacity since 2017, AFMIRP technicians thoroughly inspect, clean, sanitize, and test over 900 M-50 masks each day. That's a goal of around 17,000 per month. 
     
    A new M-50 costs the Air Force nearly $600. But renewing them with the AFMIRP costs around $75 each.
     
    AFMIRP is made possible through a partnership between Marine Force Storage Command's Class II Sustainment Program, Air Force Materiel Command’s Supply Chain Management Branch, and the AFCEC Readiness Directorate’s Emergency Management Division at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.
     
    The Air Force Mask Inspection and Repair Program is a commitment to saving money, but more importantly, a commitment to supporting missions worldwide.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014634
    VIRIN: 260416-F-EG306-2007
    Filename: DOD_111839670
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Mask Inspection and Repair Program -- the Process, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M-50 JSGPM
    AFMIRP
    AFCEC Emergency Management Division
    AFCEC Readiness Directorate
    Air Force IMSC
    Emergency Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video